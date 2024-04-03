DC Cracks Down On BISP Payment Discounting
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Wednesday has launched a crackdown on retailers who discount Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payments to deserving women.
According to DC Office, In a directive to all assistant commissioners and price controlling magistrates, DC Umair has ordered them to ensure that women receive their full payments without any deductions.
Retailers are also instructed to pay the needy women the full amount without offering discounts.
DC Umair has warned that FIRs will be registered against retailers who violate these directives. He emphasized that strict action will be taken against anyone who attempts to exploit vulnerable women.
The crackdown aims to protect the rights of deserving women and ensure that they receive the full benefits of the BISP program.
APP/dba/378
