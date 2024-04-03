Open Menu

DC Cracks Down On BISP Payment Discounting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DC cracks down on BISP payment discounting

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Wednesday has launched a crackdown on retailers who discount Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payments to deserving women.

According to DC Office, In a directive to all assistant commissioners and price controlling magistrates, DC Umair has ordered them to ensure that women receive their full payments without any deductions.

Retailers are also instructed to pay the needy women the full amount without offering discounts.

DC Umair has warned that FIRs will be registered against retailers who violate these directives. He emphasized that strict action will be taken against anyone who attempts to exploit vulnerable women.

The crackdown aims to protect the rights of deserving women and ensure that they receive the full benefits of the BISP program.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Price Women All

Recent Stories

Speakers for increase in FED  to mitigate  perva ..

3 minutes ago
 President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in ..

President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in safeguarding sovereignty of St ..

19 minutes ago
 Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering wome ..

Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes

21 minutes ago
 BAF, Indus hospital to establish primary healthcar ..

BAF, Indus hospital to establish primary healthcare facility in flood-hit areas

7 minutes ago
 PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

4 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

4 hours ago
 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

4 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

9 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

18 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan