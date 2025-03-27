DC Cracks Down On Exam Cheating, Ensures Transparency In Jhang Centers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder conducted a surprise visit to examination centers at Government Women College Jhang City and Government Islamia High school Jhang Sadar. The visit aimed to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process.
During the visit, DC Bhinder scrutinized roll number slips and seating plans to prevent any irregularities.
He also directed examination staff to remain vigilant and prevent cheating during the exams. Emphasizing the importance of transparency, Bhinder stated that it was their duty to ensure a fair examination process.
Furthermore, Bhinder stressed the need to provide a conducive atmosphere for candidates, ensuring they can focus on their exams without distractions. He also warned against unfair means, making it clear that cheating would not be tolerated.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
500 Rescue-1122 staffers to perform duties on Eid6 minutes ago
-
Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun retires6 minutes ago
-
DC cracks down on exam cheating, ensures transparency in Jhang centers6 minutes ago
-
Traders calls for enhanced security of markets during Eid shopping6 minutes ago
-
Minister reaffirms commitment to patient care during LGH visit6 minutes ago
-
MD WASA felicitates Hanif Abbasi on assuming office6 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal visits PMDC26 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee meeting26 minutes ago
-
PTI founder approaches IHC for scheduling appeal before Eid26 minutes ago
-
Two killed, six injured in Shangla road accident26 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to cap private medical colleges’ fee26 minutes ago