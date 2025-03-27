DC cracks down on exam cheating, ensures transparency in Jhang centers

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder conducted a surprise visit to examination centers at Government Women College Jhang City and Government Islamia High school Jhang Sadar. The visit aimed to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process.

During the visit, DC Bhinder scrutinized roll number slips and seating plans to prevent any irregularities.

He also directed examination staff to remain vigilant and prevent cheating during the exams. Emphasizing the importance of transparency, Bhinder stated that it was their duty to ensure a fair examination process.

Furthermore, Bhinder stressed the need to provide a conducive atmosphere for candidates, ensuring they can focus on their exams without distractions. He also warned against unfair means, making it clear that cheating would not be tolerated.

