DC cracks down on fake, narcotic drug sellers in Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao has called for a tighter crackdown on the sale of counterfeit and narcotic drugs in the Nankana Sahib, on Wednesday.

According to DC office, during a special meeting of the District Quality Control board, officials reviewed ongoing efforts against unlicensed dispensary doctors and fake medical stores.

The meeting included key health officials, including CEO of the Health Authority Dr. Zeeshan Shabbir and various drug inspectors.

A total of 19 cases were discussed, resulting in directives to recheck three medical stores, issue warnings to seven and send legal challans against eight stores to the courts.

Deputy Commissioner emphasized that individuals operating clinics and medical stores without proper licenses should face strict penalties.

He urged drug inspectors to intensify efforts against establishments selling expired and illegal drugs throughout the district.

