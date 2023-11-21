DC cracks down on fruit, vegetable price gougers

In a stern move to curb rampant price gouging in the fruit and vegetable market, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz on Tuesday ordered a crackdown on errant shopkeepers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) In a stern move to curb rampant price gouging in the fruit and vegetable market, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz on Tuesday ordered a crackdown on errant shopkeepers.

Magistrate Sadar Sub-Division, accompanied by a team of officials, conducted surprise inspections of various markets including Tarnol, G-15 and GT Road areas.

During the inspection, The magistrate identified several shops that were blatantly overcharging customers. In one instance, a shopkeeper was caught charging an exorbitant price for tomatoes. He immediately ordered the shopkeeper's arrest and transfer to the Tarnol police station.

The magistrate also said that any violator would not be spared either, meanwhile, he imposed fines of Rs 25,000 on each of them and issued stern warnings as per law. The crackdown has sent a strong message to the fruit and vegetable vendors in the Sadar subdivision that they cannot fleece customers with impunity.

The DC's timely intervention has brought much-needed relief to the residents of the city, who have been at the mercy of unscrupulous traders for far too long, the spokesman concluded.