Open Menu

DC Cracks Down On Law Violators In Secretariat Subdivision

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 11:11 PM

DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Subdivision

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat, conducted a crackdown on violators of law in various areas of the Secretariat Subdivision on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat, conducted a crackdown on violators of law in various areas of the Secretariat Subdivision on Wednesday.

The AC team on directions of DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon inspected markets, petrol pumps, and other public places to ensure that the law was being followed.

The team also arrested three encroachers, one beggar and lodged FIRs against two illegal petrol agencies.

The team checked the prices of essential commodities and took action against shopkeepers who were found overcharging.

They also inspected the use of polythene bags and ensured that shops were clean and hygienic.

The team also inspected petrol pumps to ensure that they were following the required standards for weights and measures, cleanliness, and fire-fighting equipment.

Two illegal petrol agencies were found operating in the area, and the owners were arrested and FIRs were lodged against them, they added.

The team also ensured that dengue SOPs were being followed at different sites. They also arrested one beggar and shifted him to the police station.

The crackdown was conducted to ensure that the law was being followed and to create a safe and clean environment for the residents of the Secretariat Subdivision.

The AC team warned the violators of law that strict action would be taken against them if they were found breaking the law again.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Dengue Police Station Market

Recent Stories

Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 124 ..

Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 1242 feet capacity

12 minutes ago
 China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as ..

China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as US cruise on

12 minutes ago
 ECP should announce date of general election: Pak ..

ECP should announce date of general election: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan starts Asia Cup with huge-margin win

Pakistan starts Asia Cup with huge-margin win

12 minutes ago
 Minister for expediting process to complete Safe C ..

Minister for expediting process to complete Safe City project at earliest

12 minutes ago
 Rasheed takes notice of 2 deaths due to diarrhea o ..

Rasheed takes notice of 2 deaths due to diarrhea outbreak in Lasbela

12 minutes ago
CS chairs meeting to review rescue, relief operati ..

CS chairs meeting to review rescue, relief operation in flooded areas

31 minutes ago
 Nadeem Anwar appointed as chairman NTC

Nadeem Anwar appointed as chairman NTC

31 minutes ago
 Trkiye embassy celebrates Turkish Victory Day

Trkiye embassy celebrates Turkish Victory Day

31 minutes ago
 CS inspects DHQ Hospital, cotton crop in Khanewal

CS inspects DHQ Hospital, cotton crop in Khanewal

31 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge as rally fades

Stock markets diverge as rally fades

51 minutes ago
 NEECA, PEECA hold national stakeholder consultatio ..

NEECA, PEECA hold national stakeholder consultation on energy efficiency

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan