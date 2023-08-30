DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Subdivision

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat, conducted a crackdown on violators of law in various areas of the Secretariat Subdivision on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat, conducted a crackdown on violators of law in various areas of the Secretariat Subdivision on Wednesday.

The AC team on directions of DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon inspected markets, petrol pumps, and other public places to ensure that the law was being followed.

The team also arrested three encroachers, one beggar and lodged FIRs against two illegal petrol agencies.

The team checked the prices of essential commodities and took action against shopkeepers who were found overcharging.

They also inspected the use of polythene bags and ensured that shops were clean and hygienic.

The team also inspected petrol pumps to ensure that they were following the required standards for weights and measures, cleanliness, and fire-fighting equipment.

Two illegal petrol agencies were found operating in the area, and the owners were arrested and FIRs were lodged against them, they added.

The team also ensured that dengue SOPs were being followed at different sites. They also arrested one beggar and shifted him to the police station.

The crackdown was conducted to ensure that the law was being followed and to create a safe and clean environment for the residents of the Secretariat Subdivision.

The AC team warned the violators of law that strict action would be taken against them if they were found breaking the law again.