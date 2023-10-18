Open Menu

DC Cracks Down On Overcharging Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, accompanied by Secretary Transport Authority Islamabad, has been checking on the reduction of fares at various places in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, accompanied by Secretary Transport Authority Islamabad, has been checking on the reduction of fares at various places in the city.

In light of the notification issued reducing fares by 10 per cent, all magistrates have been inspecting various transport routes and bus stands to ensure that the reduction is being implemented in letter and spirit.

The DC has directed the Secretary of Transport Authority, all Assistant Commissioners, and Magistrates to continue inspecting various routes and bus stands on a daily basis.

Since yesterday, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have seized and taken action against 62 vehicles for overcharging the notified rates of the District Administration, while others have been issued warnings.

This crackdown on overcharging vehicles is a welcome move by the Islamabad District Administration. It will help to ensure that commuters are not being taken advantage of and that they are getting the best possible value for their money.

