DC Cracks Down On Revenue Recovery Targets
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Tuesday convened a meeting of Revenue Department officers and issued strict instructions to meet the set recovery goals by the end of June.
According to DC office, The directive comes following orders from the Member Taxes board of Revenue Punjab, Zaman Wattoo to the DC to ensure the successful recovery of government dues in the district.
During the review meeting chaired by the DC, he directed the officials to share lists of Patwaris and Nambardars (village headmen) who have failed to make the necessary recoveries.
Bukhari also instructed the officers to expedite the ongoing Puls project in the district, which is aimed at streamlining revenue-related matters.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Abdus Sattar Khan, briefed the meeting on the current status of recoveries and other relevant issues pertaining to the Revenue Department.
Addressing the officers, DC Bukhari emphasized the need to accelerate efforts in recovering stamp duty, irrigation tax, mutations, land revenue, and agricultural income tax.
He warned that any officers failing to meet the recovery targets will face departmental action.
Bukhari also stressed the importance of addressing the issues related to Khewat (land record) mutations at the land record centers on a priority basis.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars (revenue officers), Naib Tehsildars and Additional District Land Revenue (ADLR) officers.
APP/aqk/378
