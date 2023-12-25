DC cuts Christmas cake

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has cut a cake at his office here on Monday to celebrate Christmas festivities with Christian employees of various departments.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the minorities especially the Christians played a dynamic role in the national progress and prosperity.

Therefore, the government would fully protect their fundamental rights by providing them all basic amenities at their doorsteps.

He congratulated the Christian community on Christmas Day and urged them to forge unity and interfaith harmony for greater national interest.

Later,he distributed gifts among the Christian employees.