DC cuts Christmas cake

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the provision of quarterly financial assistance to 1000 deserving minority families of the province. Registration is ongoing online at mcard.punjab.gov.pk till January, 5. Under this program, families belonging to Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other minority religions in Sialkot and holding national identity cards can apply. In this regard, 1040 helpline can also be contacted during office hours. He stated this while cutting the Christmas cake along with Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar and the Christian community today.

District Coordinator of the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Anil Sahotra, City Coordinator Zeeshan Javed Sahotra and others were also present on this occasion.

Langrial, while extending Christmas greetings to the Christian community, said that the district administration will carry out its responsibilities on Christmas as per tradition. Foolproof security will be provided to Christmas programs and churches in Sialkot district, he said.