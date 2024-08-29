DC Cuts Prices By 10pc More At Govt Counters
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The edible items at government counters set up in 50 super stores in the city will now be available to consumers even on 10 per cent less rates of the government fixed rates.
The credit of the initiative goes to the Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir who convinced the marts association to cut the prices for providing relief to consumers.
The office bearers of marts association including President Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, Senior Vice President Rana Safdar welcoming the DC’s initiative assured for extending all out coordination with district administration.
Meanwhile, the DC visited various super stores and compared the prices of edible items including pulses, rice, flour, sugar, tea leaves, beverages, eggs, biscuits at government counters and in general counters.
He said that provision of relief to consumers was the priority of the government.
