DC, DDAC chairman assess flood situation in city; distribute relief good among affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaifullah Khan and chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) MPA Jahandad Khan on Friday visited various areas of the city to assess flood situation in different rivers and streams.

He instructed the Revenue Field staff to keep an eye on water level in the streams and rivers and inform the control room set up in the office of the Deputy Commissioner on phone number 091-9211338 in case of any emergency situation.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Uzza Arshad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Lutf ur Rehman, Tehsildars, Revenue Field Staff, local elders were also present.

The DC visited Dalzak, Bela Niko Khan, Islamabad Koruna, Muhammadzai, Galuzai and other areas and distributed relief items to the flood affected families and assured full cooperation from the district administration.

The DC said the district administration has already taken all necessary measures in the wake of the forecast of more rain in the province by the Met Office to avert any loss of human life or property.