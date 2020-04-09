DC de-seals Bharakahu, Shahzad Town after testing individuals

On the recommendations of the District Health Officer, the District Magistrate has ordered to de-seal the Bharakahu and Shahzad Town with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :On the recommendations of the District Health Officer, the District Magistrate has ordered to de-seal the Bharakahu and Shahzad Town with immediate effect.

According to notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner /District Magistrate the decision was taken after detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals.

The Bilal Masjid, Maki Masjid and adjourning areas in Kot Hatheyaal, Bharakahu and street 6 in Shahzad Town will continue to be locked down, notification said.

However the de-sealed areas will be regulated by the prevailing orders of section 144.