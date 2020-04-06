DC decides to de-seal UC Manga after corona tests of 109 residents found negative

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Abid Wazir has decided to de-seal Union Council Manga after Coronavirus test reports of its 109 residents found negative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Abid Wazir has decided to de-seal Union Council Manga after Coronavirus test reports of its 109 residents found negative.

According to a notification issued by DC Mardan, Abid Wazir directed the concerned departments for clearance of all villages with disinfection spray before its opening.

The decision has been taken after a high level meeting.

UC Manga in Mardan district comprises of over 20 villages were locked down after Pakistan's first death has been reported from Coronavirus here with demise of one Saadat Khan after returning from abroad.