DC decides to register FIRs on traffic violations

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) An important meeting of the District Traffic Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, in which Assistant Commissioners, DSPs, Patrol Police, CEO Municipality and other departmental officers participated.

Strict measures were decided in the meeting to prevent accidents.

The Deputy Commissioner said that not only challans will be issued for speeding and driving without a license, but also a case will be registered.

He said that the negligence of the driver leads to the loss of many lives. The license of the base will also be canceled if a vehicle using a cylinder leaves. He said that an affidavit is being taken from the lorry bases not to use cylinders. He said that all the concerned departments should realize their responsibilities to ensure the implementation of all decisions.