DC Declares 20 UCs Zero Waste
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has declared 20 Union Councils (UCs) as zero waste
area by ensuring strict implementation on “Suthra Punjab” program across the district.
Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he reviewed the sanitation condition in different Tehsils and appreciated the performance in Jaranwala and Chak Jhumra.
However, he directed the sanitary staff to further enhance sanitation arrangements in City, Sadar and Tandlianwala Tehsils.
He declared 20 Union Councils as zero waste area and directed the waste company improve sanitation operation in these areas.
