Open Menu

DC Declares 20 UCs Zero Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DC declares 20 UCs zero waste

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir has declared 20 Union Councils (UCs) as zero waste

area by ensuring strict implementation on “Suthra Punjab” program across the district.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he reviewed the sanitation condition in different Tehsils and appreciated the performance in Jaranwala and Chak Jhumra.

However, he directed the sanitary staff to further enhance sanitation arrangements in City, Sadar and Tandlianwala Tehsils.

He declared 20 Union Councils as zero waste area and directed the waste company improve sanitation operation in these areas.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan