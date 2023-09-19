Open Menu

DC Declares High Alert In Mirpurkhas Amidst Heavy Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr Rashid Masood, issued a high-alert directive to Assistant Commissioners and relevant officials across the district on Tuesday in response to heavy rainfall

According to the DC office, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring effective drainage and sanitation measures during this period, with daily reporting on progress.

Furthermore, Dr. Rashid Masood has instructed Assistant Commissioners to establish control rooms in their respective tehsils and designate focal persons for swift issue resolution and monitoring of drainage and sanitation efforts.

Any lapses in addressing these concerns will not be tolerated and authorities should ensure that the people face no inconvenience during this challenging weather, DC underlined.

