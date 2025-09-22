DC Declares Holiday In Certain UCs For LG Bye-elections On Sep 24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:05 PM
Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon has declared holiday on September 24 for certain localities falling in the Union Committees where bye-elections will be held on the vacant posts
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon has declared holiday on September 24 for certain localities falling in the Union Committees where bye-elections will be held on the vacant posts.
According to an administrative order which was issued here on Monday, the holiday would be implemented in the wards of UC numbers 39, 50, 94, 106 and 112 where the polling process would be held.
Those wards include ward I of UC 39; ward II of UC 50; wards I to IV of UCs 94 and 106; and ward IV of UC 112.
The polling process would be conducted in as many as 18 polling stations which were being set up in the government schools.
Recent Stories
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8 ..
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet ..
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..
Kazakhstan's President visit in November to strengthen ties with Pakistan: Ambas ..
Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire
DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 24
Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA
DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of UNGA session
CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer32 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt34 seconds ago
-
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet case35 seconds ago
-
Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire14 minutes ago
-
DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 2437 seconds ago
-
Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA15 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiatives15 minutes ago
-
Shahmir Khan Bhutto appointed as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division15 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reviews flood relief measures in Bahawalnagar15 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation orders crackdown against hardcore criminals25 seconds ago
-
CPO awards commendation certificates to outstanding Traffic Officers26 seconds ago
-
Agreement with KSA to further strengthen relations: Musadik28 seconds ago