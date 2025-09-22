DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 24

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon has declared holiday on September 24 for certain localities falling in the Union Committees where bye-elections will be held on the vacant posts.

According to an administrative order which was issued here on Monday, the holiday would be implemented in the wards of UC numbers 39, 50, 94, 106 and 112 where the polling process would be held.

Those wards include ward I of UC 39; ward II of UC 50; wards I to IV of UCs 94 and 106; and ward IV of UC 112.

The polling process would be conducted in as many as 18 polling stations which were being set up in the government schools.