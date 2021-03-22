DC declares March 25 as local holiday in Rawalpindi district

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Military Parade scheduled for March 23, Pakistan Day has been postponed and will be held on Mar 25, Thursday.

According to an order issued here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (retd) Anwar ul Haq has issued a notification to declare March 25, Thursday as local holiday in District Rawalpindi.