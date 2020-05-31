UrduPoint.com
DC Declares Use Of Masks, Other Precautionary Measures As Mandatory In Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:30 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, the district administration has made the use of masks and other precautionary measures mandatory across the district and warned that if any shopkeeper violate this decision, his shop could be sealed and fined Rs 10,000.

The decision was made by district administration in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In this regard, a meeting of scholars and the business community was held. The meeting was attended by Mufti Hanifullah Jan, Maulana Zakirullah, Qari Samiul Haq, Qari Shah Mehmood, Haji Lali Shah Bakhtun Yar, President Traders Brady Khar, Haji Akbar Jan, General Secretary All Business Community Bajaur District, and Rehan Zeb Khan, Chairman Youth of Bajaur.

It was decided in the meeting that every shopkeeper in Bajaur district would use sanitizer, mask and gloves. In case of violation, the shop of the concerned shopkeeper would be sealed and a fine of Rs. 10,000 also be imposed.

It was also decided in the meeting that the residents of the neighborhood would clean the Mosques with clean water every morning. All these precautionary measures were aimed for further curbing the spread of the coronavirus in Bajaur district.

