DC declares vaccination certificate compulsory

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:53 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad Saturday declared vaccination certificate compulsory by keeping in view the sensitivity of fourth wave of coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad Saturday declared vaccination certificate compulsory by keeping in view the sensitivity of fourth wave of coronavirus.

According to a directive issued here , the deputy commissioner imposed ban on entry in cattle market without corona vaccination certificate.

The people without certificate would not be allowed to enter land record centers and NADRA offices while entry in marriage halls and indoor dinning would also be conditional with vaccination certificate.

He directed price control magistrates to ensure implementation of these instructions with immediate effect.

The DC said that new instructions had been issued after receiving reports of new Indian variant coronavirus in the country.

He however, urged people of rural and urban areas to get them vaccinated as early as possible.

