DC deploys 14 teams to cover the refusal cases of anti-polio vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :As per the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadat Hassan, the Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali Wednesday appointed and deployed 14 anti-polio teams to Tehsil Timergara to cover the refusal cases of anti-polio vaccine.

Earlier he attended a meeting at Basic Health Unit Khungi and constituted 14 polio teams with directions for same day coverage of refusal cases and timely reporting. Later the AC administered polio drops and carried out HH sampling at UC Khungi and few refusals were covered.