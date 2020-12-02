UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Deploys 14 Teams To Cover The Refusal Cases Of Anti-polio Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:16 PM

DC deploys 14 teams to cover the refusal cases of anti-polio vaccination

As per the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadat Hassan, the Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali Wednesday appointed and deployed 14 anti-polio teams to Tehsil Timergara to cover the refusal cases of anti-polio vaccine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :As per the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadat Hassan, the Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali Wednesday appointed and deployed 14 anti-polio teams to Tehsil Timergara to cover the refusal cases of anti-polio vaccine.

Earlier he attended a meeting at Basic Health Unit Khungi and constituted 14 polio teams with directions for same day coverage of refusal cases and timely reporting. Later the AC administered polio drops and carried out HH sampling at UC Khungi and few refusals were covered.

Related Topics

Polio Same Dir Timergara

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

36 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 02 Dec 2020

50 seconds ago

Spices worth 62.469 million imported in four month ..

52 seconds ago

African cocoa producers unleash PR offensive on ch ..

53 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 1983

55 seconds ago

Agri marketing strategy being devised to provide k ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.