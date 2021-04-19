UrduPoint.com
DC Deputes System Network For Rehmatullil Aalameen (PBUH) Scholarships

DC deputes system network for Rehmatullil Aalameen (PBUH) scholarships

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Ijaz has deputed system network administrator as focal person for Punjab government's Rehmatullil Aalameen (PBUH) scholarship programme to enable Rajanpur district students to get access for the updated information regarding the scholarship programme and how to avail it.

The focal person has been deputed on the orders of Punjab government and he has been instructed to maintain liaison with higher education department and other focal persons.

According to a notification, Programme Officer PITB Amir Khalid has been deputed as the focal person and students can contact him for any query and guidance regarding the scholarship programme by cell number (03037777585) and via email: "amirkhalid@pitb.gov.pk".

Students can also contact Dr. Rehana Ilyas, deputy secretary board, higher education department, via cell number (03134454077) and via email:"deputysecretaryhed@gmail.com".

