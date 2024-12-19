DC Dera Chairs Meeting To Review Polio Teams’ Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Sarah Rehman chaired review meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee,regarding the performance of the fourth day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.
An evening review meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the meeting was attended by District Police Officer, District Health officer, Assistant Commissioners, officers and representatives of the Health, education, Police, EPI, WHO, Third Party Monitors and other relevant departments.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the performance of the fourth day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign and it was informed that efforts will be made for refusal coverage on the last day of the campaign, on which the Deputy Commissioner issued instructions and said that all resources should be utilized to ensure the achievement of the targets during the anti-polio campaign.
She further directed that special attention should be paid to the coverage of refusal cases during the last day of the campaign and efforts should be made to cover as many refusal cases as possible. She said that the security plan should be fully implemented to provide protection to the anti-polio teams.
On this occasion, the deputy commissioner further said that any negligence in the performance of duties will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
