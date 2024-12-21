Open Menu

DC Dera Chairs Overall Performance Meeting Of Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM

DC Dera chairs overall performance meeting of anti-polio campaign

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner DIKhan, Ms. Sarah Rehman appreciated the performance of all polio workers who had performed duties in far flung areas of District and hoped that they would keep performing their duties during upcoming campaigns in same manner so that deadly polio virus could be rooted out from the district.

Ms. Sara Rehman while chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office regarding the overall performance of the anti-polio campaign, stated that the government is taking all necessary measures to make the anti-polio campaign a success, but its success depends heavily on public support.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, officers and representatives of the Health, education, Police, EPI, WHO, Third Party Monitors and other relevant departments.

"Your sincere efforts are the backbone of our fight against polio. The success of the campaign stands as a testament to your hard work and dedication. Together, we can ensure that no child is left unprotected against this debilitating disease," she said.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the overall performance of the anti-polio campaign and it was informed that efforts have been made for refusal coverage on the last day of the campaign because without it, the achievement of the targets cannot be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner said that strict action should be taken against the officials who showed negligence so that this does not happen in the future.

Related Topics

Police Polio Education Same All From Government

Recent Stories

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

3 minutes ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

11 minutes ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

21 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

56 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

2 hours ago
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

2 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

3 hours ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan