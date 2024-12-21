DC Dera chairs overall performance meeting of anti-polio campaign

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner DIKhan, Ms. Sarah Rehman appreciated the performance of all polio workers who had performed duties in far flung areas of District and hoped that they would keep performing their duties during upcoming campaigns in same manner so that deadly polio virus could be rooted out from the district.

Ms. Sara Rehman while chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office regarding the overall performance of the anti-polio campaign, stated that the government is taking all necessary measures to make the anti-polio campaign a success, but its success depends heavily on public support.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, officers and representatives of the Health, education, Police, EPI, WHO, Third Party Monitors and other relevant departments.

"Your sincere efforts are the backbone of our fight against polio. The success of the campaign stands as a testament to your hard work and dedication. Together, we can ensure that no child is left unprotected against this debilitating disease," she said.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the overall performance of the anti-polio campaign and it was informed that efforts have been made for refusal coverage on the last day of the campaign because without it, the achievement of the targets cannot be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner said that strict action should be taken against the officials who showed negligence so that this does not happen in the future.