DC Dera Chairs Preparatory Meeting, Launches Anti-Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Nasir Khan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to finalize preparations for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NID) campaign, scheduled to run from May 26 to June 1.

The meeting, attended by officials from the health department, district administration and partner organizations, focused on ensuring the smooth and effective implementation of the polio vaccination drive across the district.

Key operational plans were reviewed and finalized during the session.

The deputy commissioner directed all departments to ensure strict adherence to quality standards during the campaign, emphasizing the importance of reaching every eligible child.

To mark the official launch of the campaign, Mr. Khan administered polio drops to a child, symbolizing the district's commitment to eradicating the virus.

Authorities expressed confidence in the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders to ensure the campaign’s success and safeguard children from the threat of polio.

