DC Dera Chairs Preparatory Meeting, Launches Anti-Polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Nasir Khan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to finalize preparations for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NID) campaign, scheduled to run from May 26 to June 1.
The meeting, attended by officials from the health department, district administration and partner organizations, focused on ensuring the smooth and effective implementation of the polio vaccination drive across the district.
Key operational plans were reviewed and finalized during the session.
The deputy commissioner directed all departments to ensure strict adherence to quality standards during the campaign, emphasizing the importance of reaching every eligible child.
To mark the official launch of the campaign, Mr. Khan administered polio drops to a child, symbolizing the district's commitment to eradicating the virus.
Authorities expressed confidence in the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders to ensure the campaign’s success and safeguard children from the threat of polio.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHRC organises consultation for transgender community2 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders enhanced security across all districts to prevent cattle theft ahead of Eid-ul-Adh ..3 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad admin steps up efforts to improve healthcare, price control3 minutes ago
-
News about drug use in Sadiqabad school rebutted3 minutes ago
-
DC Dera chairs preparatory meeting, launches Anti-Polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 14 law breakers3 minutes ago
-
LWMC CEO reviews sweeping, waste collection3 minutes ago
-
Lawyers’ delegation meets LHC CJ13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan extends ban on Indian aircraft in Its airspace until June 2413 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Basic Health Unit13 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes for reforms in livestock sector13 minutes ago
-
KP sets to cool down after scorching heatwave, PDMA predicts widespread rain13 minutes ago