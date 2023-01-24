UrduPoint.com

DC Dera Directs All Dept To Resolve Public Grievances

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 05:47 PM

DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievances

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Qaiser Khan has instructed officers of all departments to pay attention to resolving public complaints and ensure the provision of facilities to the citizens.

He stated this while presiding over a performance review meeting of the district administration which was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muhammad Arshad Abbasi, and all Assistant Commissioners.

The Deputy Commissioner is unhappy with the inadequate performance of some departments and has given them strict instructions to improve their performance.

All the price Control Magistrates should continuously inspect the markets regarding prices and quality of food items, he said.

He issued instructions to all officers of District Administration to ensure regular inspection of schools, health facilities, development schemes, and Patwar Khanas.

He directed that speed breakers, illegal billboards and encroachment should be removed immediately. Legal action would be taken against violators, he warned.

The deputy commissioner said that the provision of relief to the people was the top priority of the administration which should be ensured at any cost.

