DC Dera for fostering discipline among youth through sports

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for promoting sports activities among youth for fostering habits of discipline and a healthy lifestyle among youth.

She was addressing an open sports gala opening ceremony held at WENSUM College as a chief guest here on Friday.

Referring to students, she said the youth was an invaluable asset who had to take reins of the country in future, so they should be geared up with all required skills and capabilities for such a crucial responsible role.

So, she encouraged students to actively participate in extracurricular activities alongside academics for holistic development.

She said the event was a celebration of talent, energy, and the spirit of competition, bringing together students from various disciplines to showcase their athletic skills.

She praised WENSUM College for organizing such an inspiring event that promotes sportsmanship and unity.

She also lauded the teachers for playing an effective part in equipping the children with quality education that was key to socio-economic development of a country.

