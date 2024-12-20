Open Menu

DC Dera For Fostering Discipline Among Youth Through Sports

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DC Dera for fostering discipline among youth through sports

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for promoting sports activities among youth for fostering habits of discipline and a healthy lifestyle among youth.

She was addressing an open sports gala opening ceremony held at WENSUM College as a chief guest here on Friday.

Referring to students, she said the youth was an invaluable asset who had to take reins of the country in future, so they should be geared up with all required skills and capabilities for such a crucial responsible role.

So, she encouraged students to actively participate in extracurricular activities alongside academics for holistic development.

She said the event was a celebration of talent, energy, and the spirit of competition, bringing together students from various disciplines to showcase their athletic skills.

She praised WENSUM College for organizing such an inspiring event that promotes sportsmanship and unity.

She also lauded the teachers for playing an effective part in equipping the children with quality education that was key to socio-economic development of a country.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Sports Education Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

33 minutes ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

1 hour ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

2 hours ago
 Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

2 hours ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

2 hours ago
Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

2 hours ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

3 hours ago
 China's non-financial investment increased to $128 ..

China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion

4 hours ago
 UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

5 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan