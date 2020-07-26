DC Dera for maintaining cleanliness during Eid days

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair has directed the officials of the Tehsil Municipal Authority, WASA, Local government to make a coordinated strategy for ensure cleanliness during the Eid-ul-Adha.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting here at his office on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Ghazi Nawaz Acting CEO WASA, Assistant Commissioner Dera Mohsin Salahuddin, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, two newly appointed Assistant Commissioners, TMOs of all tehsils and Assistant Director Local Government.

The meeting discussed the coordination and organization of the Eid-ul-Adha clean-up campaign and reviewed the performance so far with regard to the clean-up drive. With regard to improving the sanitation campaign, WASA, AD Municipalities and all TMOs have been directed to carry out this campaign in an efficient manner.

He directed the ACs and TMOs to intensify the crackdown on illegal markets and ensure full implementation of Section 144. He also issued instructions regarding SOPs and said that implementation of SOPs should be ensured and heavy fines should be imposed on the violators.