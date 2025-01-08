DC Dera For Prompt Resolution Of Public Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman who has also been given additional charge of commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Division has underlined the need for taking solid measures to address public complaints at the earliest.
She expressed these views while chairing the monthly review meeting of the Pakistan Citizen Portal.
She said that priority should be given to address public grievances by the departments concerned to ensure that all legitimate complaints were resolved promptly to provide relief to the citizens.
She further stated that the implementation of the five percent minority quota, as per Supreme Court orders, must also be ensured.
She directed all Deputy Commissioners to calculate the minority quota in their districts and share it promptly for timely action.
Commissioner Sara Rehman assured that measures to promote interfaith harmony and protect the rights of the minority community would be fully implemented in accordance with the orders of the honorable court, aiming to strengthen justice and religious harmony
Meanwhile, she has also directed all deputy commissioners to share their plans at the tehsil level to ensure that actions against polio were implemented timely and effectively.
She issued these directives during a meeting recently held as part of the Provincial Task Force for Polio Eradication, in which Deputy Commissioners from Tank, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan, and health department officials participated.
She stressed the importance of not only protecting children from the polio virus but also creating a strong strategy to cover refusal cases to ensure the complete eradication of polio.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Dera for prompt resolution of public grievances2 minutes ago
-
PFA checks 16,326 food points in 20242 minutes ago
-
'Dialogue with PTI to remain unbroken', Senator Irfan assures12 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 65 kg drugs in eight operations12 minutes ago
-
Railways leases 14,893 acres of land through open competition22 minutes ago
-
Two killed, lady DEO injured in Lakki accident22 minutes ago
-
IKD Hayatabad treats 149893 patients in 202422 minutes ago
-
Children fight sparks family feud,leaving seven injured32 minutes ago
-
Around 382,118 job seekers registered with OEC42 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives Karachi52 minutes ago
-
Students among 2 killed, 10 injured in Jhang1 hour ago
-
Stolen timber seized,suspect arrested2 hours ago