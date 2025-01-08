DC Dera for prompt resolution of public grievances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman who has also been given additional charge of commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Division has underlined the need for taking solid measures to address public complaints at the earliest.

She expressed these views while chairing the monthly review meeting of the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

She said that priority should be given to address public grievances by the departments concerned to ensure that all legitimate complaints were resolved promptly to provide relief to the citizens.

She further stated that the implementation of the five percent minority quota, as per Supreme Court orders, must also be ensured.

She directed all Deputy Commissioners to calculate the minority quota in their districts and share it promptly for timely action.

Commissioner Sara Rehman assured that measures to promote interfaith harmony and protect the rights of the minority community would be fully implemented in accordance with the orders of the honorable court, aiming to strengthen justice and religious harmony

Meanwhile, she has also directed all deputy commissioners to share their plans at the tehsil level to ensure that actions against polio were implemented timely and effectively.

She issued these directives during a meeting recently held as part of the Provincial Task Force for Polio Eradication, in which Deputy Commissioners from Tank, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan, and health department officials participated.

She stressed the importance of not only protecting children from the polio virus but also creating a strong strategy to cover refusal cases to ensure the complete eradication of polio.