Open Menu

DC Dera For Prompt Resolution Of Public Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM

DC Dera for prompt resolution of public grievances

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman who has also been given additional charge of commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan Division has underlined the need for taking solid measures to address public complaints at the earliest.

She expressed these views while chairing the monthly review meeting of the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

She said that priority should be given to address public grievances by the departments concerned to ensure that all legitimate complaints were resolved promptly to provide relief to the citizens.

She further stated that the implementation of the five percent minority quota, as per Supreme Court orders, must also be ensured.

She directed all Deputy Commissioners to calculate the minority quota in their districts and share it promptly for timely action.

Commissioner Sara Rehman assured that measures to promote interfaith harmony and protect the rights of the minority community would be fully implemented in accordance with the orders of the honorable court, aiming to strengthen justice and religious harmony

Meanwhile, she has also directed all deputy commissioners to share their plans at the tehsil level to ensure that actions against polio were implemented timely and effectively.

She issued these directives during a meeting recently held as part of the Provincial Task Force for Polio Eradication, in which Deputy Commissioners from Tank, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan, and health department officials participated.

She stressed the importance of not only protecting children from the polio virus but also creating a strong strategy to cover refusal cases to ensure the complete eradication of polio.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Supreme Court Polio Minority Dera Ismail Khan Tank All From Share Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

29 minutes ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

47 minutes ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Na ..

ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

2 hours ago
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

2 hours ago
 Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan