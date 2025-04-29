DC Dera for relentless efforts in anti-polio drive

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) In a firm commitment to eradicate polio from the region, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Adnan Jameel, representatives from different departments concerned including Health, education, EPI, WHO, and others.

During the session, the deputy commissioner received a detailed briefing on campaign activities and urged all personnel to fulfill their responsibilities with full commitment, stating that polio eradication was a national duty and there is no room for negligence.

He also stressed the importance of addressing vaccine refusal cases and called on the parents to ensure their children under five-year receive the polio drops during each campaign.

“Polio is a debilitating virus that can be prevented with just two drops. We must protect our children and contribute to a polio-free Pakistan,” he emphasized.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to intensify efforts for eradication of this crippling disease.

