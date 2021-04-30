DC Dera for taking stern action over Corona SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah on Friday visited various bazaars in Dera Ismail Khan to ensure implementation of government measures against the spread of Coronavirus.

District Police Officer Najam Al Hasnain Liaqat and Assistant Commissioner Sameer Hussain Leghari were also visited the bazaars with him.

They also issued instructions on how to prevent coronavirus.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, the use of masks and social distance must be maintained in all situations otherwise the situation will get out of control which the country cannot afford.

DC sealed several markets and shops over the violation of corona SoPs.