DC Dera holds prices review meeting

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Arifullah has said that availability of food items at fixed prices would be ensured at bazaars and profiteers would be dealt with iron hands.

He said this while chairing a price review meeting here on Thursday.

On the occasion, DC said that those creating artificial inflation would be discouraged and Sasta food items being supplied to the people through setting up of Sasta Bazaars across Dera District.

"Our focus was the supply of flour and sugar because the flour and sugar mafia kept harassing with the increase in rates that was fixed to facilitate the people," DC said.

He said that the district administration Dera was buying sugar from all the sugar mills in Dera Ismail Khan and it was available in the Sasta bazaars so that the common people could buy all these items without any discrimination during the holy month of Ramadan.