UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Dera Holds Prices Review Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

DC Dera holds prices review meeting

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Arifullah has said that availability of food items at fixed prices would be ensured at bazaars and profiteers would be dealt with iron hands.

He said this while chairing a price review meeting here on Thursday.

On the occasion, DC said that those creating artificial inflation would be discouraged and Sasta food items being supplied to the people through setting up of Sasta Bazaars across Dera District.

"Our focus was the supply of flour and sugar because the flour and sugar mafia kept harassing with the increase in rates that was fixed to facilitate the people," DC said.

He said that the district administration Dera was buying sugar from all the sugar mills in Dera Ismail Khan and it was available in the Sasta bazaars so that the common people could buy all these items without any discrimination during the holy month of Ramadan.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan Buy Price All From Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

8 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

23 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

23 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

27 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.