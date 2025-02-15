DC Dera Inaugurate Billion Tree Plus Initiative
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and Ms Sarah Rehman inaugurated the billion Tree Plus campaign here on Saturday.
Under this initiative, a remarkable 76000 plants will be planted across the district. Contributing to a greener and healthier future.
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recently launched another extensive plantation drive under the “Billion Trees Plus” initiative, aligning with the vision for a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.
The project will be implemented through the active participation of local communities, youth, and women, ensuring inclusivity and community ownership.
During the inauguration, DC Dera emphasised the importance of community participation in combating climate change and preserving natural resources.
She urged citizens, educational institutions and local organisations to actively participate and join hands in making the campaign a success.
