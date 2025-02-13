DC Dera Inaugurated 3-week Long WSSC Cleanliness Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman inaugurated a 3-week long special cleanliness campaign launched by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC-DI Khan).
The aim of the campaign is to provide better municipal services to the citizens, including garbage collection, drain cleaning.
DC Dera also led the awareness walk which was organised to raise awareness among people about cleanliness. A large number of people from across the society participated, carrying placards and banners to promote cleanliness and hygiene.
Chairman board of Directors WSSC, Naimatullah Khan Gandapur, Additional Deputy Commissioner and staff of WSSC were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner DI Khan said that the role of WSSC was important in cleaning the city and sanitation situation had improved due to its efforts.
We request all citizens to ensure cooperation with the departments during the cleanliness drive. Put the garbage only in designated places or garbage bins so that our city can be clean, and beautiful, she said.
On the occasion, Chairman BoD Naimat Ullah Khan said that We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city under the Awami Agenda Programme is a step towards achieving this goal.
He further added that key steps of the special cleanliness campaign are Garbage cleaning across the city, Cleaning of waste in drains and open areas, Transferring waste to designated dumping points and street cleaning.
He called for raising awareness among people about importance of keeping the environment clean. He said that people should put the garbage at designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.
