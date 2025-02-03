Open Menu

DC Dera Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DC Dera inaugurates anti-polio campaign

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman formally inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children here on Monday.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been made to conduct the polio drive in a peaceful manner and achieve the set the target.

Similarly, several teams have been constituted to give polio drops to children at houses and other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

The DC said it was the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.

Later, she also visited various union councils to monitor the ongoing polio drive and enusre its effective implementation.

Recent Stories

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

7 minutes ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

7 minutes ago
 National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

52 minutes ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

2 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

2 hours ago
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

2 hours ago
 Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes autho ..

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens regist ..

Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration

2 hours ago
 Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China' ..

Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin

2 hours ago
 Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan