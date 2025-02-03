DC Dera Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman formally inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children here on Monday.
Comprehensive security arrangements have been made to conduct the polio drive in a peaceful manner and achieve the set the target.
Similarly, several teams have been constituted to give polio drops to children at houses and other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.
The DC said it was the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.
Later, she also visited various union councils to monitor the ongoing polio drive and enusre its effective implementation.
