DC Dera Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman has inaugurated the Spring Tree Plantation campaign ‘Billion Tree Plus’ by planting a sapling in the premises of her office here Sunday.
The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, forest department officials and the relevant staff of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
On this occasion, the DC emphasized that planting trees was a charity, as trees not only clean the environment but also serve as a major source of oxygen.
She urged both the administration and the relevant departments to plant thousands of saplings during the campaign, encouraging citizens to actively participate as well.
The DC announced that the target for this year’s tree plantation campaign is to plant a total of 76,000 saplings. Out of these, 10,000 saplings will be planted in colleges, schools, universities, and government offices, while 66,000 will be planted by the Forest Department in various locations, she said and added, additionally, saplings will be distributed among citizens.
The DC appealed to the public to take part in the campaign to help make the city and the country greener and to assist in combating the growing climate change challenges.
Recent Stories
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil society for an increase in number of Pink Buses6 minutes ago
-
11 power thieves nabbed6 minutes ago
-
DC Dera inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation campaign6 minutes ago
-
President Anjuman-e-Tajiran participates in Eye camp16 minutes ago
-
Capital Police bust four car lifter gangs, hands over keys to owners16 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader Uzma Kardar urges PTI to adopt constructive opposition role16 minutes ago
-
30 kg of substandard spices, large quantity of prohibited Chinese salt destroyed16 minutes ago
-
Accused of thief gang arrested, recovered stolen goods46 minutes ago
-
Traders urge govt to allow 4-foot shed outside shops46 minutes ago
-
Toxic flames: The hidden dangers of open waste burning in twin cities46 minutes ago
-
WASA urges residents to use water carefully56 minutes ago
-
DC for taking strict action against hoarders, profiteers in Ramzan56 minutes ago