DC Dera inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation campaign

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman has inaugurated the Spring Tree Plantation campaign ‘Billion Tree Plus’ by planting a sapling in the premises of her office here Sunday.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, forest department officials and the relevant staff of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

On this occasion, the DC emphasized that planting trees was a charity, as trees not only clean the environment but also serve as a major source of oxygen.

She urged both the administration and the relevant departments to plant thousands of saplings during the campaign, encouraging citizens to actively participate as well.

The DC announced that the target for this year’s tree plantation campaign is to plant a total of 76,000 saplings. Out of these, 10,000 saplings will be planted in colleges, schools, universities, and government offices, while 66,000 will be planted by the Forest Department in various locations, she said and added, additionally, saplings will be distributed among citizens.

The DC appealed to the public to take part in the campaign to help make the city and the country greener and to assist in combating the growing climate change challenges.