DC Dera inspects facilities at Thalajat, Imambargahs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad here on Friday visited various Imambargahs and Thalajat to inspect facilities put in place for Muharram by the administration.

Accompanied by other senior officials including Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning), Focal Person Muharram Al Haram Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah and Tehsildar Sajid Saleem, the DC visited Thala Yela Shah, Thala Bumun Shah and Imambargahs around. During the visit, he met with caretakers of Imambarghas who expressed satisfaction with the facilities and appreciated the district administration for providing the best facilities.

Later, he visited processions' routes and took stock of arrangements.

He directed the personnel on duty to remain alert and keep a close watch on the movements of the people. He also directed the organizers of the processions to strictly observe timings and ensure designated routes for processions.

He said that security coverage of the main processions should be ensured through CCTV cameras.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the district administration was utilizing all available resources to maintain law and order in the district.

He also urged religious scholars to play their due role for ensuring peace and harmony during Ashura.