DC Dera Inspects Inspects Government Offices, Sanitation System

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman on Monday said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by resolving their problems at the earliest.

She expressed these views during her visit to government offices under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda to ensure that people were provided better facilities and services.

She instructed officials to prioritize resolving public issues and checked staff attendance.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the city's cleanliness and sanitation situation, evaluating the performance of WASA staff.

She stated that special attention was being given to city sanitation, and new manholes were being installed at short intervals to improve the drainage system and prevent any disruption in waste water flow.

