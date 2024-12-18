Open Menu

DC Dera Inspects Polio Teams' Field Performance

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DC Dera inspects polio teams' field performance

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman visited various areas of the city to inspect the performance of the polio teams during the ongoing polio campaign in the district.

During the visit, Sarah Rehman inspected mobile, transit and fixed teams, evaluating their staff attendance and performance in the Derajaat 1 area, which falls under the Drainage Union Council.

The DC instructed the area in-charges and Union Council staff to enhance the supervision of the polio teams and provide full cooperation.

Sarah Rehman praised the dedication and hard work of polio teams and emphasized the importance of ensuring that every child received the polio vaccine. She stressed that completing the vaccination course was crucial for the health and protection of children.

On this occasion, she also appealed to all parents to ensure that their children under the age of five receive the polio vaccine during every campaign to make the area free of the crippling disease of polio.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit All

Recent Stories

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

1 hour ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

2 hours ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

2 hours ago
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

2 hours ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

5 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan