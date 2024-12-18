DC Dera Inspects Polio Teams' Field Performance
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman visited various areas of the city to inspect the performance of the polio teams during the ongoing polio campaign in the district.
During the visit, Sarah Rehman inspected mobile, transit and fixed teams, evaluating their staff attendance and performance in the Derajaat 1 area, which falls under the Drainage Union Council.
The DC instructed the area in-charges and Union Council staff to enhance the supervision of the polio teams and provide full cooperation.
Sarah Rehman praised the dedication and hard work of polio teams and emphasized the importance of ensuring that every child received the polio vaccine. She stressed that completing the vaccination course was crucial for the health and protection of children.
On this occasion, she also appealed to all parents to ensure that their children under the age of five receive the polio vaccine during every campaign to make the area free of the crippling disease of polio.
