DC Dera Lauds Media's Role In Maintaining Peace, Harmony

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad on Saturday appreciated the media for playing a positive role in maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram in the district.

Talking to media persons during his visit to emergency points of Rescue 1122, main mourning processions and command post, the DC said that the media effectively highlighted issues in a positive manner regarding peaceful observance of Muharram, prompting the authorities to take action for rectification.

He also paid glowing tribute to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and said that Muslim Ummah should understood the philosophy behind the Youm-e-Ashura and mould their lives, keeping in view sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on 10th of Muharram.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan had been one the sensitive areas and a foolproof security plan was devised while keeping in view internal and external security challenges.

He also appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies including police and Pakistan army for ensuring peaceful observance of Ashura through foolproof security measures and other departments of the district for making effective arrangements to facilitate citizens.

