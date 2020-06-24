UrduPoint.com
DC Dera Takes Steps To Stop Outbreak Of Coronavirus

Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:37 PM

DC Dera takes steps to stop outbreak of coronavirus

The number of Corona virus patients in Dera Ismail Khan has been increasing with every day passing and looking after such increase the health department with consulting with district administration transferred a total of 19 home quarantines and two persons to the isolation setup at Mufti Mahmood Memorial Teaching Hospital and immediately relocated their families

These measures have been decided in the best public interest, Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair informed the media men. Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair disclosed that an Assistant Commissioner Dera has assigned with the responsibility to monitor the home quarantine areas, supplying food items and compiling all records, while ensuring full implementation of security procedures.

District Police Officer has asked to formulate a plan of action to ensure the security of the said areas and implement it fully, he informed. He said, Rapid Response Teams from the Health Department in these areas with other personnel will also be deployed to ensure full implementation of precautionary measures and carry out contact tracing of positive cases in these areas including supply of essential medicines. He said, TMA and WSSC officials will carry out daily cleaning duties from the said houses in full compliance with SOPs.

