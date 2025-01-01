DC Dera visits DHQ hospital to review under construction projects

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) DIKhan Sara Rahman conducted an extensive visit to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital to review progress on establishment of Cath Lab and enhancement of the Kidney center.

A spokesperson for district administration said that the Deputy Commissioner directed for early completion of construction work for ensuring treatment facilities to patients.

The DC ordered to speed up construction activities along with completing the upgradation of various projects within stipulated time.

The visit reflects a strong commitment to the improving healthcare services and advancing critical health infrastructure in DIKhan.

The DC said that the provision of these state-of-the-art facilities in DIKhan hospitals will reduce the problems faced by the people of DI Khan so that patients would not have to go for treatment to other cities including Islamabad, Multan and Lahore.