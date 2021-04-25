DC Dera visits Mufti Mahmood Hospital, DHQs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Arifullah Sunday visited Mufti Mehmood Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQs) to review the arrangements for dealing effectively with the current situation of Coronavirus.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the abundant supply of oxygen in the hospitals and directed the concerned authorities to further enhance the capacity to deal with any emergency situation.

Deputy Commissioner Dera also visited various wards of the hospital and talked to the people there about the facilities provided. Deputy Commissioner Dera appealed to the people to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the government for a secure future for themselves and their families besides protecting themselves and others.