DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Sarah Rehman visited various union councils to inspect the performance of teams in connection with the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Government and health department officials, N-stop officer and other related staff were also with her on this occasion.During her visit to various Union Councils, the Deputy Commissioner inquired about the performance of the anti-polio teams and checked the data while also giving necessary instructions on the spot.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that polio prevention is a national duty and any kind of negligence or laxity will not be tolerated, all teams should perform their duties diligently so that any child up to the age of five years do not become a victim of life-long disability by missing out anti-polio drops.

The deputy commissioner appealed to people to fully cooperate with the polio teams to administrator anti-poli drops to their children so the crippling disease could be eliminated from the country.