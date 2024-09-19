DC Dera Vows To Provide Prompt Relief To Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Reman has said that development as well as the welfare of citizens is a top priority of the district administration.
"Providing prompt relief to the public is our top priority, and we will not tolerate any negligence in this regard," the DC expressed these views during a revenue darbar held in the village of Kotjai, Tehsil Pharpur under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve revenue department-related issues of people at their doorstep.
Besides officials of the revenue department, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Sohni Saleem and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dera Sher Bahadur were also present on the occasion, where a large number of residents raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry and others.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by dispensing justice at their doorstep and resolving their problems at the earliest.
She added that holding such darbar (open court) was part of such efforts.
The DC listened to issues highlighted during the forum and issued orders for their resolution on the spot
The people lauded the district administration for providing them an opportunity for prompt resolution of their problems and hoped that the district administration would be continuing holding such open courts.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's blue economy could generate over $100 billion in revenue: British Deputy High Commissione ..24 seconds ago
-
Departmental Promotion Committee approves promotions for clerical staff31 seconds ago
-
Five criminals arrested33 seconds ago
-
Allied departments rebuked for non-cooperation in anti-dengue activities36 seconds ago
-
Awareness about traffic rules vital for interrupted traffic flow:CTO40 seconds ago
-
WASA to cover all open manholes in city10 minutes ago
-
PERRA employees face four-month salary delay amid financial hardships10 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosted international conference on Pakistan’s Ancient Archaeological, Civilisational Heritage10 minutes ago
-
DC inspects General Hospital:11 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against unfit PSVs; impound 63611 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot for welfare of policemen: RPO Dera21 minutes ago
-
Six booked on storing fireworks material30 minutes ago