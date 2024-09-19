DC Dera vows to provide prompt relief to citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Reman has said that development as well as the welfare of citizens is a top priority of the district administration.

"Providing prompt relief to the public is our top priority, and we will not tolerate any negligence in this regard," the DC expressed these views during a revenue darbar held in the village of Kotjai, Tehsil Pharpur under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve revenue department-related issues of people at their doorstep.

Besides officials of the revenue department, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Sohni Saleem and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dera Sher Bahadur were also present on the occasion, where a large number of residents raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry and others.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by dispensing justice at their doorstep and resolving their problems at the earliest.

She added that holding such darbar (open court) was part of such efforts.

The DC listened to issues highlighted during the forum and issued orders for their resolution on the spot

The people lauded the district administration for providing them an opportunity for prompt resolution of their problems and hoped that the district administration would be continuing holding such open courts.

APP/slm