Open Menu

DC Dera Vows To Provide Prompt Relief To Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DC Dera vows to provide prompt relief to citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that it is a top priority of district administration to work for the development and welfare of the citizens.

"Providing prompt relief to the public is our top priority, and we will not tolerate any negligence in this regard," the DC expressed these views during a revenue darbar held the village of Kotjai, Tehsil Pharpur under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve revenue department-related issues of people at their doorstep.

Besides officials of the revenue department, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Sohni Saleem and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dera Sher Bahadur were also present on the occasion, where a large number of residents raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry and others.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by dispensing justice at their doorstep and resolving their problems at the earliest.

She added that holding such darbar(open-court) were part of such efforts.

The DC listened to issues highlighted during the forum and issued orders for their resolution on the spot

The people lauded the district administration for providing them an opportunity for prompt resolution of their problems and hoped that district administration would continuing holding such open courts.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Top

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

13 minutes ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

27 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

18 hours ago
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

18 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

20 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

20 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

20 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

20 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan