DC Dera Vows To Provide Prompt Relief To Citizens
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that it is a top priority of district administration to work for the development and welfare of the citizens.
"Providing prompt relief to the public is our top priority, and we will not tolerate any negligence in this regard," the DC expressed these views during a revenue darbar held the village of Kotjai, Tehsil Pharpur under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve revenue department-related issues of people at their doorstep.
Besides officials of the revenue department, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Sohni Saleem and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dera Sher Bahadur were also present on the occasion, where a large number of residents raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry and others.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by dispensing justice at their doorstep and resolving their problems at the earliest.
She added that holding such darbar(open-court) were part of such efforts.
The DC listened to issues highlighted during the forum and issued orders for their resolution on the spot
The people lauded the district administration for providing them an opportunity for prompt resolution of their problems and hoped that district administration would continuing holding such open courts.
APP/slm
