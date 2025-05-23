DC Dera vows zero tolerance for negligence in anti-polio campaign

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan on Friday emphasizing the importance of achieving full targets during the upcoming anti-polio campaign, directed all the departments concerned to ensure maximum efforts and dedication to make the drive successful.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting held here at his office ahead of the five-day campaign scheduled to commence from May 26.

The deputy commissioner declared polio eradication a national duty and warned that no negligence or laxity would be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel, District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, and officials from the Health, education, and EPI departments, along with other relevant stakeholders.

A detailed briefing was given to the DC on the preparations for the campaign.

During his address, the deputy commissioner stressed the need to focus particularly on refusal cases and to bring innovation to surveillance methods to make them more effective.

At the conclusion of the session, the DC formally inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child.

