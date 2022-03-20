DC DGK urges to make sure price lists enforced in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi khan, the City Administration, Price Control Magistrates and police launched a crack down against profiteers and hoarders creating artificial shortage of daily use commodities.

The City administrations, during its crackdown recovered huge stock of Ghee stored for selling on higher price than the government fixed rates.

According to official sources, District administration raided at different shops of the city and seized Ahmed Sher Kiryana warehouse after finding ample stock of Ghee in it and arrest the owner of the Godown identified as Ahmed Sher.

The Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan directed to make sure that price lists issued by the the government should be enforced in the city and those "Who are found flouting the government's notified rates must be taken to task,"