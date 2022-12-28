UrduPoint.com

DC, DHO Inaugurates Operation Center At RHC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 08:49 PM

DC, DHO inaugurates operation center at RHC

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon along with District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali inaugurated Operation Theater at Rural Health Center Qazi Ahmed

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon along with District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali inaugurated Operation Theater at Rural Health Center Qazi Ahmed.

During the visit, the DC also went around various sections of the hospital including Trauma Center and inspected the cleanliness situation and health facilities being provided there. He said that after the rehabilitation of the operation theater, the area residents would get free operation opportunities at the hospital.

The DC directed the hospital administration to provide the best health facilities to visiting patients and those admitted at the hospital while measures are taken for better cleanliness here.

He commended the efforts of the hospital administration and District Health Officer on the rehabilitation of the operation theater and extended all possible support and cooperation from the district administration.

On the occasion, DHO Dr Daulat Jamali and Medical Superintendent Dr Jamshed Khanzada disclosed the Eye Department has also been reactivated at Rural Health Center while six eye patients have been operated on so far.

Dr Khanzada said the delivery facility for pregnant women was also started at the hospital, which would benefit poor women in the surrounding area.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Jamshed Women All From Best

Recent Stories

Corps commanders resolve to fight terrorists witho ..

Corps commanders resolve to fight terrorists without any distinction

1 minute ago
 US to Reinstate Tariffs on Imported Baby Formula i ..

US to Reinstate Tariffs on Imported Baby Formula in 2023 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Doctors Describe Chaos at Chinese Hospitals as COV ..

Doctors Describe Chaos at Chinese Hospitals as COVID-19 Curbs Ease - Reports

2 minutes ago
 EU, US Working With Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to De ..

EU, US Working With Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Defuse Tensions on Border

2 minutes ago
 Russian, Syrian, Turkish Defense Ministers Hold Ta ..

Russian, Syrian, Turkish Defense Ministers Hold Talks in Moscow - Russian Defens ..

23 minutes ago
 Governor optimistic of overcoming economic challen ..

Governor optimistic of overcoming economic challenges

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.