DC, DHO inaugurates operation center at RHC

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon along with District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali inaugurated Operation Theater at Rural Health Center Qazi Ahmed.

During the visit, the DC also went around various sections of the hospital including Trauma Center and inspected the cleanliness situation and health facilities being provided there. He said that after the rehabilitation of the operation theater, the area residents would get free operation opportunities at the hospital.

The DC directed the hospital administration to provide the best health facilities to visiting patients and those admitted at the hospital while measures are taken for better cleanliness here.

He commended the efforts of the hospital administration and District Health Officer on the rehabilitation of the operation theater and extended all possible support and cooperation from the district administration.

On the occasion, DHO Dr Daulat Jamali and Medical Superintendent Dr Jamshed Khanzada disclosed the Eye Department has also been reactivated at Rural Health Center while six eye patients have been operated on so far.

Dr Khanzada said the delivery facility for pregnant women was also started at the hospital, which would benefit poor women in the surrounding area.