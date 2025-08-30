Open Menu

DC DI Khan Reviews Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Nasir Khan presided over a high-level meeting to review the district-level arrangements for the forthcoming celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) to be observed on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 Hijri.

The meeting was attended by religious scholars, community elders, and officers from all relevant departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that all departments must fulfill their responsibilities in a timely and effective manner to ensure peace, security, cleanliness, adequate lighting, provision of clean drinking water, and smooth traffic flow during the celebrations.

He directed that all procession routes be re-inspected and necessary measures taken for the facilitation of participants.

The scholars and elders present in the meeting shared various proposals, which were welcomed and positively acknowledged by the district administration.

The DC assigned specific responsibilities to the concerned departments to make sure that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is celebrated across the district in a peaceful and dignified manner.

